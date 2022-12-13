SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

