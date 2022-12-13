M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

