M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.81 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $35,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,689,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

