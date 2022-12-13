New Millennium Group LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

