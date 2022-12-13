Columbia Asset Management Invests $543,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

