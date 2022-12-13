Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $265.98. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

