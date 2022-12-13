Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,455 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Criteo worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 32.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

