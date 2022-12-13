Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,515,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

