Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.25 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.