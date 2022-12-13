BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

DVY stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.