Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

