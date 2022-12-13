Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 394.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.