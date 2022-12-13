BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

