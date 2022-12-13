Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 952.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,270,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

