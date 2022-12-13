Columbia Asset Management Takes $511,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of MU opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

