Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

