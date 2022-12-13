Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,389,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

