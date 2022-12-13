Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

