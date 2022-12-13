Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 13,304 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

