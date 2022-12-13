Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

