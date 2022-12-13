WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

