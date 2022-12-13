First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 421,273 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,273 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $44,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.