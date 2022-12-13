Summit Global Investments Has $2.06 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

