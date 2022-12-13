Summit Global Investments Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.