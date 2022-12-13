ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 181.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

