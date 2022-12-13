SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

