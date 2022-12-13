Legal & General Group Plc Has $484.53 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $484,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

