National Pension Service Acquires 138,333 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $72,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $300,591,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

