Legal & General Group Plc Has $588.88 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $588,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

