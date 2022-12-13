Castleview Partners LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.18.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

