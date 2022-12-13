600 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

