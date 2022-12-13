Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 8,975 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE JNPR opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.