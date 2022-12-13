1,782 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $264.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

