M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

