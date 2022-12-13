Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of FINMU stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.