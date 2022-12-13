AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Position Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.17% of AMERISAFE worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,970,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 3,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 166,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 162,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 107,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

