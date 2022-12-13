M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.13 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

