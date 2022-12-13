Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

