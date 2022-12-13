Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 613,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.