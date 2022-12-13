Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

TZPSU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

