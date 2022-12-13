Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.