Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 159,919 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,919 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Iron Spark I worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 823,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

