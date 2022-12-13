REV Group (REVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.06 million, a P/E ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.94. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About REV Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

