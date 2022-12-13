M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

