The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $47,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

NYSE:BNS opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.53. The stock has a market cap of C$59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

