M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after purchasing an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSM opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

