Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,760 AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $415,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFTR stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

