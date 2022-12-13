CNB Bank Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

