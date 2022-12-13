ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 493.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 261,856 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of United Airlines worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

