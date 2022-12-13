Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

